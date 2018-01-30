Teen shot dead, friend injured in Neb Sarai

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they received a call around 5.40 pm on Sunday, with the caller saying that Sahil, a resident of a JJ Camp in Tigri, was injured. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they received a call around 5.40 pm on Sunday, with the caller saying that Sahil, a resident of a JJ Camp in Tigri, was injured.

Days after two families got into a fight in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, a 16-year-old boy from one of the families was shot dead on Sunday evening, while his friend was beaten up by five persons. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they received a call around 5.40 pm on Sunday, with the caller saying that Sahil, a resident of a JJ Camp in Tigri, was injured. “Sahil had sustained two bullet injures; one on his abdomen and another on the hip. He had been admitted to Batra Hospital in an unconscious condition. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday,” said Baaniya.

“We have registered a case of murder and have so far arrested one of the accused, identified as Sabir Ali. A hunt is on for the absconding accused. Both parties got into a fight a few days ago and cross FIRs were filed later,” he said. “Investigation revealed that Sahil’s elder brother, Sameer, was once friends with Sabir Ali and Shauqat Ali, but they later became foes after Sameer opened a shop in December last year.”

