Teen sexually assaulted by two inmates at correction home: Police

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two fellow inmates lodged at a correction home in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Police said a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station after officials from the home filed a complaint on Monday.

Police said both the boys and the victim were lodged separately at the home. The victim was lodged there in connection with a rape case, while the accused were lodged in connection with cases of rape and murder.

On Monday, the boy revealed his ordeal before the welfare officers and other staff members of the home, following which they approached the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the case was registered after a medical examination confirmed the assault. The accused boys were counselled and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which sent them back to the facility.

According to the complaint, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted on two occasions by the accused and that the first assault took place a month ago. The victim also told police that the accused had threatened him of stabbing him to death if he spoke to anyone about it. Police sources said the accused used to bully other inmates and were planning to form a gang after their release.

