Teen found dead in Delhi school, kin claim he was beaten up

A Class IX student of a private school was found dead inside the school premises in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Thursday. According to police, 16-year-old Tushar lived with his family in Karawal Nagar. “The incident came to light around 10.30 am when he was found unconscious inside the washroom by some students.”

They informed senior officials, who took the boy to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said. “No external injuries were found on his body. We have registered a case and a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,” an officer said. Police are also questioning the students who found him unconscious.

While the school told police that the boy was suffering from diarrhoea, his family alleged that he got into a fight with some students and was beaten up. Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra said he is monitoring the situation.

