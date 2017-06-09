Teen disabled in road accident in Delhi gets Rs 24.39 lakh compensation

According to the petition, the victim was crossing road right outside the main gate of the college when a rashly driven car hit him from backside and dragged him to a distance. (For representation only) According to the petition, the victim was crossing road right outside the main gate of the college when a rashly driven car hit him from backside and dragged him to a distance. (For representation only)

A college-going teenager, who lost his right leg after being hit by a rashly driven car, has been awarded over Rs 24 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in New Delhi.

MACT Presiding Officer Madhu Jain directed State Bank of India (SBI) General Insurance Company Ltd, insurer of the car, to pay Rs 24,39,350 to Fahad Ahmed Siddiqui, who was 19 years old when the accident took place in 2016.

The tribunal, while deciding the case in favour of the victim, relied on his medical report which said he suffered 85 per cent permanent disability in his right leg, which had to be amputated. It also relied on the documents including the FIR, the mechanical inspection report and the charge sheet filed against accused driver-cum-owner Mahesh Kumar.

According to the petition, Siddiqui, a resident of New Friends Colony in south-east Delhi, was going to his college in Noida on July 5, 2016, and as he was crossing road right outside the main gate of the college, a rashly driven car hit him from backside and dragged him to a distance. He was taken to a hospital where he was admitted for almost a month and his leg was amputated.

During the proceedings, the accused driver refused to take the responsibility of the accident and instead blamed the victim for crossing the road negligently. The insurance company contended there was a delay of almost 20 days in lodging the FIR. The MACT, however, rejected all the contentions while relying on the documents available on record.

It also observed that the petitioner suffered grievous injuries due to which his family members are expected to first think about his medical treatment and then about lodging FIR. The FIR was lodged on July 24, 2016 on the complaint of victim’s father.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App