Technical snag slows down Delhi metro blue line services

A technical snag on Delhi metro’s blue line on Tuesday brought down train speed to less than 20 kmph affecting train services. As per reports, there was no clear announcement by the authorities to alert the commuters regarding the error.

The trains were also reported to stop for extended duration at the metro stations prompting commuters to deboard.

A Delhi Metro customer care executive said that there was a power supply problem which had caused the trains to slow down and efforts were on to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Blue line of the metro is one of the busiest as it connects Noida to Delhi. Lakhs of people commute everyday from Delhi to Noida for work.

