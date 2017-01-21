Teachers on strike won’t get pay, says JNU

JNU campus (File Photo) JNU campus (File Photo)

The Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Pramod Kumar, has written to all faculty members asking them to “intimate in writing within 10 days” about their participation in a strike called by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on January 17. He also underscored that teachers on strike would not be given “pay and allowances”.

The JNUTA had called a strike against “administrative threats to colleagues” and to press for “democratic functioning of institutions within JNU”, among other things. Five teachers had received letters from the Registrar, asking them to “follow the rules” and not participate in events at the administrative block. In open defiance, the JNUTA has gone ahead with a week-long lecture series at the venue.

In a notice dated January 19, the Registrar said, “All faculty members who participated in the strike on January 17 are requested to intimate in writing within 10 days about their participation… If no information is received from a faculty member in this regard, it will be presumed that he/she had not participated in the strike. Under the principle of ‘No Work No Pay’, such faculty member(s) who had participated in the strike will not be given pay and allowances for the day of strike.”

“It is proposed to take action against those faculty members who participated in the strike on January 17… Before such action is taken, the faculty member(s) will be given the opportunity of being heard…,” the notice said.

However, assistant professor Vikas Bajpai said, “The principle of ‘No Work, No Pay is inapplicable since even in the past, teachers have made up for the loss of studies on account of strikes and agitations by taking extra classes.”