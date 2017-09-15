Teacher held for molesting 9-year-old in Manesar: Cops

A 51-year-old Junior Basic Training teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old student at a government school in Manesar. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the child, a Class IV student, was playing in the playground along with her friends. The teacher allegedly approached the girl and attempted to “touch her inappropriately”.

“The child complained to her parents and a case was registered at IMT Manesar police station. The accused has been arrested,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

