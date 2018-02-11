Teacher alleges sexual harassment by DU college acting principal, he denies charge

A former guest lecturer of Swami Shraddhanand College has filed an FIR against the college acting principal alleging sexual harassment. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “We lodged an FIR at Alipur police station under relevant sections on February 9. Further investigations are underway.”

The accused would be called for questioning, police said.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, the complainant’s husband alleged his wife worked on ad-hoc basis at the college till July last year, when she was told that she was being demoted to the position of a guest lecturer. “Of 150 people, she was the only one pressured into submitting a resignation letter from the ad-hoc position. He told her he would help her find a job elsewhere, but nothing materialised. She also felt uneasy by the way he looked at her,” he alleged.

“We feel she was demoted as that would require her to meet the principal every month to get approval for salary. As an ad-hoc, the salary would come straight into the account. On December 12, when she did not get her salary, she went to meet him. He took her to his room where he joked with her in a vulgar way and asked her inappropriate questions. He asked her why there was such a large age gap between our children. When she said she was losing sleep because of losing the ad-hoc position, he said, ‘I will tell your husband to let you sleep at night and not disturb you’,” the husband alleged.

The woman stopped going to college and fell into depression, he said. “We registered a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women on December 22, and subsequently with the Internal Complaints Committee. When nothing happened, she posted on social media on January 3 that she would commit suicide. They tried to convince us to take back the complaint, but we refused,” the husband said.

Acting Principal P V Khatri said the charges were made to “defame” him and “pressure” him into giving the ad-hoc position.

“We had to let her go because there was no workload for her. I cannot create workload; the workload committee of the college does that. I spoke to her later because she was disturbed. She’s like my daughter; none of the allegations are true. This is the first FIR lodged against me in my career and I feel disturbed by it. If things like these happen, it will become very difficult for any head of institution to function,” he said.

