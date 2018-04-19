Task force on illegal buildings will look at hospitals, schools too: Centre tells SC

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Centre told the Supreme Court Wednesday that the proposed Special Task Force (STF) to deal with unauthorised constructions and encroachments in the capital will also examine legal buildings such as hospitals, theatres and schools for safety.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A S Nadkarni appearing for the Centre told a bench of Justice M B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta that “even if a building is legal, the STF will look into the aspect of whether it is safe or not and initiate action accordingly.” He added that this had been communicated to the STF.

He said a representative from the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor has been included in the task force, which would be chaired by the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

The ASG also assured the bench that Delhi Police will provide adequate security to members of the Court-appointed Monitoring Committee for the sealing drive.

On the last date of the hearing, the court had pulled up police over reports that it had not provided adequate security to the committee members during the anti-encroachment drive.

The court also asked the ASG what had been done to address the depletion of ground water in the capital. The ASG said steps were being taken to solve the problem.

The bench, while listing the matter for further hearing on April 24, asked the member secretary of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) to remain present before it on the next date to assist it.

The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the Election Commissioner, Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up on March 24, 2006, by the court.

