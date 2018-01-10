Targeted by Centre because of success in Gujarat, says Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani, Sheila Rashid, Kanhaiya Kumar at the Parliament Street. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Jignesh Mevani, Sheila Rashid, Kanhaiya Kumar at the Parliament Street. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

The Constitution and the Manusmriti are not books but ideas, said Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday, adding that the PM “would have to choose”. Claiming that the “false” cases against him were due to the successful display of Opposition unity, Mevani said he would continue his protest in the “Gujarat Assembly and the streets”.

“We want to ask the Prime Minister, do you choose Manusmriti or the Constitution? You have to answer this question,” said Mevani, who was in the capital for the ‘Yuva Hunkar’ rally at Parliament Street. A delegation of students and activists plan to visit the PM’s office on Wednesday to present both books.

Mevani was the last among nearly 30 speakers. By the time he rose up to speak, the sound system had failed. While others scurried to find a replacement, including a hand-held megaphone, the Dalit leader continued speaking. Hitting out at the Centre, Mevani said, “Today I am being targeted because together with Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel, we were successful in reducing the might and pride of the BJP in Gujarat… They can abuse and slap false cases, we will still talk about the Constitution.”

Mevani said that unlike the BJP, “which did politics of love jihad”, he supports “pyaar and mohabbat”. “We will celebrate both April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti) and February 14 (Valentine’s Day).”

Asked why he went ahead with the rally without police permission, he said, “125 crore people are watching that people are not being allowed to hold a rally to demand Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar’s release, jobs for the unemployed and implementation of constitutional rights. An elected representative is not being allowed to do it… this is the Gujarat model.”

Besides Chandrashekhar’s release, the other issues included attacks on Dalits and minorities, and on “education and educational institutions”.

Among those who spoke at the rally were Assam farmer leader Akhil Gogoi, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and advocate Prashant Bhushan. Arguing that their generation had “failed this country”, Bhushan said, “If we need to save this country, the youth leaders need to come together. I’m very happy that they have.”

Kanhaiya said, “It is true that we don’t have a large crowd here. But we have real, living breathing people. For this fight, you need people, not crowds bought with sums of money.”

