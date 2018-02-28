Tandoor murder case: Cop got death threats, says officer who led probe

Sushil Sharma was granted parole in 2015. Archive Sushil Sharma was granted parole in 2015. Archive

Allegations of a body being chopped, an accused prone to “theatrics”, and the dogged determination of a constable — former Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Maxwell Pereira has, in a new book, captured one of the most sensational murders in the capital’s history.

On July 2, 1995, constable Abdul Nazir Kunju saw fire leaping from the Bagiya Barbeque restaurant in Ashok Yatri Niwas on Ashoka Road. It soon turned out that former Delhi Youth Congress president Sushil Sharma was burning the body of his wife, Naina Sahni, in the tandoor of the restaurant after killing her in the evening, the book, The Tandoor Murder, recalls.

Sharma was sentenced to death in 2003. His sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court in 2013. Pereira, who was the additional commissioner of police in 1995, headed the investigation.

The book addresses the enduring belief that Sahni’s body was chopped into pieces before being thrown into the tandoor. The first autopsy was conducted by Dr MP Sarangi from Lady Hardinge Medical College. “… the post-mortem report asserted that the limbs had been chopped off, without providing the evidence upon which this conclusion was based… We could only surmise that the good doctor’s imagination had got away with him after the fanciful and gory speculations about the crime in the media,” Pereira writes.

This finding was not supported by a board set up to conduct a second autopsy — but the story stuck. The book, which will be released by the publisher, Westland Private Limited, on March 20, also talks about constable Kunju’s determination to probe the fire and then see the case to its logical end.

Kunju, Pereira writes, did not just receive death threats but was also offered Rs 10 lakh as bribe to give a clean chit to Sharma in court. “He had shrugged off a number of death threats and ignored the shady-looking characters who got on the bus with him when he was on his way to work… he was flabbergasted when Sushil approached him as he was being led into the court. ‘I’ll give you ten lakhs if you change your statement,’ Sushil said, calmly and pointedly,” Pereira writes.

Pereira also speaks about intimidation tactics and theatrics Sharma resorted to during the trial. “One of Sushil’s trademark gestures was to place his hand in his kurta pocket in sight of a witness… (in the) shape of a pistol. He would then gaze intently at the witness… ,” Pereira writes.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya