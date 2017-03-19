Tampered with ATM’s dispensing shutter, withdrew Rs 21 lakh: ATM auditor held for cash fraud

A 30-year-old ATM auditor of a leading cash management company was arrested from west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area for allegedly siphoning off Rs 21 lakh from a Union Bank of India’s ATM kiosk. According to police, the accused blocked the ATM’s cash shutter while it was dispensing money, prompting it to generate an error message. He would then claim the same amount again from the bank. Initial investigation revealed that the accused withdrew Rs 21 lakh between June 2015 and January 2016 by manually tampering with the ATM’s cash dispensing shutter. Police said he targeted this particular ATM as it did not have a security guard.

Sources said the accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Lal, has worked with the cash management company for the past four years and lives with his family in Sagarpur area. “The arrest was made Friday after police received a complaint from Rajnish Narang, branch manager of the Union Bank of India in Rajouri Garden. On the basis the complaint, a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Rajouri Garden police station. He is in police custody,” a police officer said.

He added, “Police have recovered seven ATM cards of various banks, some cash deposited in different accounts, and valuables purchased with the stolen money from Lal’s possession.” Sources said Narang told police that the bank decided to conduct a probe after an internal audit found that huge losses were reported at one of their ATMs.

“After scrutiny of CCTV footage of ATM transactions, the bank found that one of the customers had withdrawn money from the ATM, but lodged a complaint about non-disbursal of cash. Officials zeroed in on the accused — he was seen using different debit cards, and tampering with the cash dispensing shutter. Footage also showed him holding the cash,” the officer said.

“Once the PIN and requested amount were entered, the process of cash dispensation would begin. While the money was being dispensed, Lal would block the shutter using some object and let one or two currency notes slip back into the machine. Even though the money was dispensed, the ATM displayed an error in transaction due to the manual halt,” an officer said.

“An error report is generated by the ATM, that the transaction could not be completed, despite the fact that he successfully withdrew the amount. He would then claim the transacted amount from the bank on the basis of the error report. He even took ATM cards of his wife and relatives to withdraw money,” the officer said.

