Talent discovered when she beat up a boy, says coach

The first time 17-year-old Richa Mishra’s talent in baseball was discovered was not when she swung the bat on the field, but when she beat up a boy in school during a fight. Annoyed by her behaviour, the coach decided to beat her up — until he was told that she was not a boy but, in fact, a girl.

With her short hair and rebellious nature, Richa was often mistaken for a boy. “I was surprised when I found that she was a girl; she had very powerful hands. She was trying to get into the volleyball team but I knew she was meant for baseball,” said her coach, Narender Kumar.

Kumar had introduced Richa to Pesäpallo, a Finnish version of baseball. “My sister started to watch baseball on TV and got hooked to it,” said Aditya, her brother. However, she continued to get into fights, her coach said. “She never followed orders. Uska bahut dabang attitude tha (she had a lot of swaggers),” Kumar said.

The coach said Richa was then made to sweep the baseball ground in Burari and lift bricks to instil a sense of discipline. “But the girl never mended her ways. However, she grew to love the ground. So, I decided to not allow her on the ground… she missed it terribly and promised to mend her ways. I made her the head of the team and she eventually grew more responsible,” her coach said.

He added that Richa eventually led her team to victory in several competitions. In a baseball competition in Kerala, Kumar said the team managed to slip past a defeat with Richa’s help. “Maine bola usko ball ko aisa thappad mar apne bat ke swing se beta (Hit the ball hard with your bat, son)… she helped us win,” Kumar said. The girl then went on to win the Delhi games and was named the player of the tournament, he added.

Kumar said Richa had finished her Class XII exams and was waiting to go Finland for training. Last year, she had qualified for a six-month scholarship to Europe but her parents did not allow her to go, citing her age. “In a recent game, she suffered an injury to her nose. But she refused to bandage it, thinking that her father would scold her. She then went onto sort around 80-90 balls in their respective racks, even as her nose bled. When I asked how she managed to do that, she replied, ‘Sir main toh ladka hoon (Sir, I am a boy),” Kumar said.

