Taking leftover food from hotels to shelters in South Delhi, with e-vehicle help

The e-vehicle was launched at Bal Sahyog in CP, Sunday. The e-vehicle was launched at Bal Sahyog in CP, Sunday.

Aiding them in their efforts to minimise food wastage in the city, an NGO is set to supply meals to shelters across south Delhi using an e-vehicle. Called ‘Dilli ki Jaan’, it was inaugurated on Sunday at Bal Sahyog, a government-run child shelter in Connaught Place. The shelter’s 130 children were also given breakfast and lunch during the event.

Founded in 2012, Feeding India operates through a network of 300 volunteers and redistributes surplus food from hotels, restaurants, canteens and weddings to night shelters, children homes, disabled persons and women.

NGO co-founder Srishti Jain said one of the biggest challenges they face is in transporting food from the source to the shelter. “Volunteers usually pick up the food in cabs or personal vehicles, which can be difficult if there is a large quantity of food involved. It’s particularly difficult during weddings when we receive calls late into the night,” she said.

The NGO hopes that the electric vehicle — donated by Elanpro and equipped with a 9,000-litre refrigerated storage box — will ease their efforts slightly. Given the limited abilities of the vehicle, the NGO said it will only in ply in South Delhi.

Founder Ankit Kawatra said, “We estimate that we can deliver around 30,000 meals a month using the vehicle. We’re looking to crowdfund a similar vehicle to operate in North Delhi soon.”

