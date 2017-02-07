Taking Harley test drive on highway, Gurgaon lawyer loses control, dies

A 53-year-old lawyer died after he lost control of a Harley Davidson bike he was “testing” and crashed into a barrier on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway around 6 am on Sunday. Gurgaon Police identified the victim as Sunil Seth. His friend Neeraj Sethi, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries. Both men were wearing helmets. The two had rented a bike from a company on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road, and had driven from Gurgaon to Palwal with a bikers’ group called the Harley Owners’ Group (HOG). They were on their way back when the incident took place.

Seth’s relatives said he intended to buy a Harley Davidson, and had gone out with members of the HOG on Sunday morning to test the bike before making the purchase. “He was initially sitting in the rear seat, while his friend was riding. But on their way back, he decided to test it himself,” a relative said.

Police said Seth lost control of the vehicle a little before Panchgaon Chowk, while trying to take the NH-8 exit. “There is a bit of a slope and a turn at that exit, and he was not able to manoeuvre the vehicle successfully. The bike crashed into a barrier at the exit. The other bikers rushed him and his friend to Rockland Hospital, where doctors declared Seth dead,” ASI Dharam Singh said.

His body was sent for post-mortem, and his last rites were performed on Sunday evening.

Dr Yudhvir Singh, who conducted the autopsy, said, “The deceased sustained injuries to his head and chest, and has no other wounds on his body.”

No case has been registered. Singh is survived by his wife and 22-year-old son.