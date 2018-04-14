Take risk if you want to: Delhi HC on old club house at Kotla for IPL

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said no such interim order would be issued till the block is finally certified as structurally stable by the South DMC and the administrator can take the risk of moving the equipment there if it wants to. Justice Rajiv Shakdher said no such interim order would be issued till the block is finally certified as structurally stable by the South DMC and the administrator can take the risk of moving the equipment there if it wants to.

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to pass any interim order allowing the use of Feroz Shah Kotla stadium’s old club house for broadcasting IPL matches, without which no game can be broadcast. Justice Rajiv Shakdher said no such interim order would be issued till the block is finally certified as structurally stable by the South DMC and the administrator can take the risk of moving the equipment there if it wants to.

The court-appointed administrator of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) moved the high court seeking permission to use the old club house, also known as R P Mehra block, to set up the equipment of the broadcasters by April 14, saying that the BCCI has said no match can be held there without it. The court, however, observed: “What if the building collapses tomorrow? What if SDMC says no? I am not saying yes or no. You take the risk if you want to.”

It issued notice to SDMC and sought its stand by April 18 on the plea moved by the administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen, who has claimed that the BCCI has said if no broadcasting equipment goes in to the block by April 14, then no IPL matches can be held at the stadium.

Appearing for the administrator, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan told the court that an interim structural certificate has approved the block usage for up to five tonne capacity, while he was seeking permission to move in 210 persons and equipment weighing around two tonnes for the IPL matches, expected to be held here from April 23.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App