Take measures for chikungunya and dengue: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:April 30, 2017 1:58 am
Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on women safety, women safety, crime against women, Delhi crime against women, crime against women from North East, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on crime against women from North East, Delhi police, indian express news Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

While reviewing facilities at LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Institute and Guru Nanak Eye Centre Saturday, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal stressed on the need for the Delhi government to be prepared for dengue and chikungunya outbreak in the coming months.
The L-G directed the Delhi government to take up issues ranging from shortage of staff and equipment, to encroachment of land faced by hospitals.

The L-G was accompanied by medical superintendents of the three institutes, senior medical staff and officers of Raj Niwas. A statement from Raj Niwas said, “L-G instructed that sufficient number of beds should be kept ready for them, given the anticipated danger in the coming monsoon season. Lt-Governor also instructed the MS and doctors to ensure that patients with complications, particularly those who are elderly, should be attended to with greater care.

