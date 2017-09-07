Take all steps to trace JNU Student Najeeb Ahmad: Delhi HC to CBI

Fateemah Nafees from Badayun in Uttar Pradesh sits on a dhrana and protest against the dissappearance and alleged kidnapping of her son and Bio Tech student Najeeb Ahmad from the campus in JNU in the capital New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Fateemah Nafees from Badayun in Uttar Pradesh sits on a dhrana and protest against the dissappearance and alleged kidnapping of her son and Bio Tech student Najeeb Ahmad from the campus in JNU in the capital New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will have to take all requisite steps to trace missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, the Delhi High Court has told the agency. “We direct the CBI to take all necessary steps to trace the missing person…” said a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Chander Shekhar, while hearing the plea filed by Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees.

On Wednesday, the agency submitted its status report in a sealed cover, saying the name of the witnesses had to be protected. The counsel for the CBI said 26 people, including Najeeb’s friends, JNU officials and staff, have been examined. Railway records of the past year and mortuaries were being examined, the counsel said, adding that wide publicity was given about the missing student in several cities. Eight officers of the agency, along with some having DIG ranks, were monitoring the probe, said the counsel.

Meanwhile, Fatima’s counsel gave some suggestions to the agency which could be included in the probe, following which the agency said it could be looked into.

Najeeb (27), a first-year MSc student at JNU School of Biotechnology, allegedly had a scuffle outside his Mahi-Mandvi hostel room with three activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the night of October 14.

He went missing a day later. Nine students are named in connection with the case. Fatima had moved the High Court on November 25 last year. The HC on May 16, 2017 had directed the CBI to take over the investigation from Delhi Police.

In the last hearing, the High Court had pulled up the CBI because it submitted the same status report that it had in the previous hearing.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App