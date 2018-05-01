Taj sewage plant mishap: At least two dead after falling into pit

Vivanta Taj Hotel at Khan market in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Vivanta Taj Hotel at Khan market in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Two of the five men who fell into a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the Vivanta by Taj—Ambassador Hotel near Khan Market five days ago, died on Tuesday. Ravinder, 40, the STP operator and Vikram, 26, a plumbing staff, died at Moolchand Hospital. The condition of the three others — Nityanand (51), Kamdev (58) and Gaurav (34) — is stable.

Ravinder had been called to fix a leak at the STP, and others had followed him inside the pit after hearing his cries for help. The men were found frothing at the mouth when rescuers reached them, police said. While Gaurav is the deputy chief engineer at Taj Vivanta, Vikram works in the hotel’s plumbing and security department and Kamdev is a contractual staff at Ecopollutech engineers.

After the mishap, while four persons regained consciousness, Ravinder did not. The doctors at the hospital claimed he was diabetic and was not responding to medication.

Ravinder’s family said he was recruited around two years ago by the hotel staff and used to primarily work as an STP operator. Earlier, he was employed at the petrol pump in Rashtrapati Bhavan before it closed down. “My father sat at home for one year ever since he lost his job. He used to be silent most of the time,” said Shilpa, Ravinder’s elder daughter.

Ravinder’s body will be sent for the post-mortem following which the final rites will be conducted.

