Swati Maliwal gets bail: All you need to know about DCW recruitment scam

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal after appearing in a case at the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the alleged irregularities in appointments to the women’s rights panel. PTI Photo Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal after appearing in a case at the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the alleged irregularities in appointments to the women’s rights panel. PTI Photo

More than a month after a charge sheet was filed against Delhi Commission For Women chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal, in a case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process in the commission, Maliwal was granted bail by a special court on Monday. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had taken up the probe and filed charge sheet on December 21, 2016 on a complaint by former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh, who had alleged that several AAP supporters were given plum posts in the women’s panel. The salaries of such appointments allegedly range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Singh also filed her complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, 2016, and alleged that many illegal practices were adopted by them to financially benefit aides and associates of AAP at the cost of public exchequer. A case was lodged against Maliwal on September 19, 2016 for alleged offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust by public servant under IPC and provisions of PC Act. The special judge Hemani Malhotra said the evidence in the matter was documentary. Granting her bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount, the judge further added that Maliwal was not required for custodial interrogation.

Earlier on December, Maliwal had said the chargesheet against her over appointments in the commission was filed to intimidate her and disrupt her work. She furthers said if she is found guilty of any act of corruption, she would put an end to her life. “I want to say one thing to the Lt-Governor straight up. You can do whatever you want… If I have done anything wrong or engaged in corruption, I won’t wait for you. I will put an end to my life.”

During its investigation, ACB said after its probe it was found that Maliwal, in connivance with others has allegedly abused her official position. They further said that she had deliberately ignored the procedure laid down, rules to employ associates or AAP workers beyond the authorised sanctioned strength of 26 posts, causing unauthorised benefits to them at the cost of public exchequer. Further, the appointments were made without inviting any applications by way of publication or constituting a selection board. According to the prosecution, the probe revealed that the remuneration amount was hiked in a whimsical manner thereby granting undue pecuniary benefits to the close associates of Maliwal and those connected to AAP. ACB had collected documents from the DCW office, Women and Child Development Department and Finance Department of Delhi government and recorded statements

of witnesses.

During its probe, the ACB had annexed a list of 20 people connected to the AAP, who were appointed to the DCW, in its chargesheet against Maliwal. The 600-page chargesheet, filed in a special court, alleged irregularities in 91 appointments to the DCW. Special Commissioner of Police (ACB) M K Meena said, “We have filed a chargesheet against Maliwal as she has made illegal appointments. They allegedly favoured AAP workers. DCW violated several rules. Whoever has done wrong will be booked but so far we have only chargesheeted Maliwal for gross violation of rules.” The list includes 11 allegedly full-time AAP workers and even an AAP 2014 Lok Sabha candidate. The remaining names on the list are those related to AAP leaders or associated to the party.

The chargesheet also includes statements by Maliwal as well as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sources in the ACB said some statements were annexed as they were “contradictory in nature” and “helped establish their case”. Singh, in her complaint, listed the names of 85 people who, she claimed, got jobs “without requisite credentials”. Sources in the ACB had told The Indian Express that based on questioning of DCW employees, ACB found due procedure was “not followed” in 91 appointments. “The investigation officer has verified the profile of 35 persons and come to know that they all got a job without any interview… no advertisement was issued. They all got a joining letter signed by Maliwal,” ACB sources claimed.

The ACB alleged that after scrutinising salary slips, it came to light that some of them, in the first month, got Rs 25,000, while after two months, they got Rs 50,000. “Out of 91 appointments made by Maliwal, some of them are her associates, while some are AAP party workers,” sources claimed. The chargesheet was filed before special ACB judge at Tis Hazari Court against Maliwal for alleged offences under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act IPC and sections 409 and 120B.

