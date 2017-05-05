Swachhata Surveshan 2017: At Valmiki Colony, where it all began, ranking down to 7 from 4

BIR SINGH Lahori, 71, makes a face when one talks about the time the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was kicked off from his basti in October 2014. He shrugs his shoulders as he remembers being locked up inside his house in Valmiki Colony, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the initiative with a broom in his hand.

Two-and-a-half years later, the former NDMC safai karamchari wonders how he or his community is yet to benefit from it. “Such a huge campaign was launched from here, a colony where everyone is a safai karamchari but there has not been much progress since then,” he says.

On Thursday, as the NDMC ranking fell from 4 to 7 in the Swachh Surveshan 2017, residents blamed it on lack of jobs and an absence or delayed provision of basic gear. “We use old bedsheets from our houses to pick up garbage; it takes a lot of push to get hold of gloves and masks for the job; and often we don’t get them at all. We are overworked, there just aren’t enough people employed to do the job,” says 60-year-old Raju, who retired last year.

Irrespective of all the problems, Valmiki Colony is rather spick and span. “No one understands cleanliness like we do.This is one of the cleanest colonies in the city, from even before the campaign began,” says 55-year-old Rekha.

Officials at the NDMC, on the other hand, maintain that the ranking fell due to participation of more cities in Swachh Surveshan this year. “The Council bagged the fourth position in 2016 among 73 participating cities while in 2017, it ranked seventh out of the 434 that were in the fray of the Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted by the Urban Development Ministry. However, in 2014, the council was ranked 15th,” says M S Sehrawat, NDMC spokesperson.

Chandar Pal, 64, says, “We hoped things would get better since the initiative began. But nothing seems to have changed.”

