Suspicious of affair, man stabs wife 30 times in front of son, say police

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the accused. (For representation only) A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the accused. (For representation only)

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area. According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused suspected his wife was having an affair and stabbed her 30 times in front of their 15-year-old son. Police said the son tried to intervene and was injured as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the accused, Binod, at Seemapuri police station. “The boy received injuries on his hand when he tried to stop his father. The accused fled after the murder but we have nabbed him,” she said.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday at 5.30 am, when the accused came home from work. The elder son was sleeping in the adjacent room, while the accused’s younger brother was sleeping in another room. The couple’s younger son was staying with his grand-parents.

A senior police officer said, “As soon as he got home, Binod started to argue with his wife, Rekha, over a trivial issue.” In the midst of the argument, police said Binod bolted his brother’s room from outside. He then whipped out a knife from his bag and started stabbing Rekha. “Hearing her scream, the elder son rushed to the room and found his father attacking his mother. He tried to stop his father, but he attacked him as well,” the officer added.

Police said the accused stabbed his wife 30 times and fled the spot after the son raised an alarm. The son then unbolted his uncle’s room and they informed locals. “Rekha and her son were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors,” the police officer added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App