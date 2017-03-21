Delhi: Suspected of theft, man beaten to death by mob

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of committing theft at a haystack godown, in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area on Sunday night. Police have arrested two men and a search is on to nab three others. A few more people have been detained in connection with the incident as well, police added. Preliminary investigation revealed that after they beat him up, the accused allegedly dumped the man in an open field at Vijay Chowk area near Swaroop Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbre said the incident came to light at 7.15 am on Monday after a passerby found the man and called the police control room. “The victim, Shankar, had lost consciousness due to the assault and was dumped in the field. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He lived with his family at C-block in Jahangirpuri,” the DCP added. Police said instead of taking the injured man to a hospital, the attackers tried to cover their tracks by dumping him 400 metres away from the place where he was beaten up by them.

“The attackers also tried to change Shankar’s clothes after they dumped him in the field. If these allegations are found to be true, the accused might also be charged with murder as well destruction of evidence,” police sources said. Police said a local security guard, Jai Kumar, had witnessed the lynching. “Kumar told police that he was returning home when he saw a group of five to six men beating up a man. The attackers had pinned down Shankar and were thrashing him. Around a dozen men were standing and watching as spectators as well. The guard was scared and did not inform police or intervene to stop the men,” a police officer said.

Police said they are looking into the allegations of theft against Shankar. “He was allegedly caught red-handed stealing iron plates and other items from the godown. It has been learnt that similar thefts had taken place in the area and the accused suspected it to be the handiwork of Shankar,” said the officer.

