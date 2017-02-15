Suspected an affair: Carpenter held in Delhi for sawing off wife’s head

A 43-year-old carpenter has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death, chopping off her head using a wood saw, and keeping her body at home for three days.

Police said the accused, Subodh Kumar, suspected his wife was having an affair. Police said they are also probing if Kumar had “unnatural sex with her corpse”.

The incident took place in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar.

Kumar, who has two daughters, sent them to his parents’ home in Jharkhand 15 days before the murder, police said. Kumar’s friend, whom he asked for help to dispose the body, was the one who informed police.

“Police received a call that a man had killed his wife and was trying to dump her body. Police reached Madhu Vihar and found a headless body, with hands and feet tied up. It was partially decomposed, which indicated the victim had died a few days ago,” police said.

Sources said there were several injury marks on her body, possibly inflicted with a stick.

“After a search, police found the victim’s head inside a gunny sack, which was lying inside the kitchen next to a wood saw and a stick. Kumar was consuming liquor when police reached his home,” police said.

“On sustained interrogation, Kumar told police he had left his wife a while ago and started staying with another woman. But he moved back with his wife when he suspected she was having an affair. He said he felt she had started disrespecting him,” police said.

Kumar told police he had an argument with his wife on Saturday when she came home late from the market. Police said Kumar thrashed her with a wooden stick and strangled her to ensure she was dead.

“On Monday, he decided to dump her body after dividing it into small parts. On Tuesday, he decided to purchase a bag and called his friend to ask for Rs 5,000. When his friend asked why, Kumar told him he had killed his wife. His friend then informed the cops,” police said.