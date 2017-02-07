Sushant Rohilla suicide: What steps have you taken, Supreme Court asks Amity founder

The Supreme Court Monday directed Amity University’s founder president Ashok K Chauhan to submit his reply on steps taken regarding the suicide of a law student. Amity Law School student Sushant Rohilla killed himself after being denied permission to write his exams over lack of attendance. A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday U Lalit sought the action taken report from Chauhan after amicus curiae and senior lawyer Fali S Nariman pointed out that he should have informed the court what action has been taken on the matter.

“He has to say something. It is his duty to tell the court what action he has taken. Let him submit a report to the court. A boy has lost his life,” said Nariman. The bench agreed with the contention of the amicus curiae and ordered Chauhan to file an affidavit on the action taken despite opposition from Amity University.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the university, said that Amity Law School is affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and that Amity University has nothing to do with this law school.

The bench responded: “We are not saying anything at present. Let him (Chauhan) file the report first.”

On September 5 last year, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter written by a friend of Sushant, saying it would examine whether there was an “element of suspicion” that the incident took place due to harassment.

The court had also appointed senior advocate and jurist Nariman as the amicus curiae to assist in the alleged suicide case and said it may consider laying down some guidelines.

Sushant’s friend Raghav Sharma had written a letter to the SC judges on August 20 last year, requesting them not to allow Sushant’s death to remain “just another incident of a student suicide”.

The 21-year-old third year law student hanged himself at his home in Delhi on August 10, 2016, after Amity barred him from sitting for semester exams because he did not have the requisite attendance. Sushant left behind a note saying he was a failure and did not wish to live.