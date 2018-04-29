Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Survey to identify roads plagued by congestion across Gurgaon

Survey to identify roads plagued by congestion across Gurgaon

“To resolve the issue of traffic snarls in Gurgaon, junctions of the city will be identified where people are still facing this problem. There is a plan to identify 14-15 such points and conduct a survey,” the PWD minister said.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: April 29, 2018 4:32:15 am
Survey to identify roads plagued by congestion across Gurgaon The announcement was made by Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh, during an event in the city on Saturday.

A survey will soon be conducted of junctions and roads across Gurgaon that are most plagued by traffic jams and congestion, to enable planning and construction of underpasses to resolve the issue.

The announcement was made by Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh, during an event in the city on Saturday.

“To resolve the issue of traffic snarls in Gurgaon, junctions of the city will be identified where people are still facing this problem. There is a plan to identify 14-15 such points and conduct a survey,” the PWD minister said.

“Those roads will be surveyed and reports prepared so that, where possible, underpasses can be made. Our effort is to get the survey conducted very soon and prepare estimates for these plans,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Singh also announced that the Kundli-Manesar stretch of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway will be completed by June 10. “Once the entire expressway is ready, Gurgaon district will see fast-paced development, with lots of jobs being created,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now