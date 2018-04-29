Survey to identify roads plagued by congestion across Gurgaon

The announcement was made by Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh, during an event in the city on Saturday. The announcement was made by Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh, during an event in the city on Saturday.

A survey will soon be conducted of junctions and roads across Gurgaon that are most plagued by traffic jams and congestion, to enable planning and construction of underpasses to resolve the issue.

The announcement was made by Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh, during an event in the city on Saturday.

“To resolve the issue of traffic snarls in Gurgaon, junctions of the city will be identified where people are still facing this problem. There is a plan to identify 14-15 such points and conduct a survey,” the PWD minister said.

“Those roads will be surveyed and reports prepared so that, where possible, underpasses can be made. Our effort is to get the survey conducted very soon and prepare estimates for these plans,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Singh also announced that the Kundli-Manesar stretch of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway will be completed by June 10. “Once the entire expressway is ready, Gurgaon district will see fast-paced development, with lots of jobs being created,” he said.

