Supreme Court to Unitech: Pay 14 per cent interest on 39 home buyers’ money

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday ordered real estate major Unitech to pay 14 per cent annual interest on Rs 16.5 crore invested by 39 home buyers, who chose to withdraw after the builder failed to deliver flats as promised.

The home buyers, who moved the court, had booked flats in Unitech’s Vista housing project in Gurgaon. They had sought a refund of their principal amount, totalling Rs 16.55 crore, with interest, after the developer had promised to hand over possession by 2012 but delayed it.

On Monday, a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra said the interest will be calculated by the developer from January 1, 2010, and that it must deposit the amount with the court registry in eight weeks.

The bench directed the registry to disburse 90 per cent of this amount to home buyers on pro rata basis, as was done while giving refund of the principal amount. While asking the developer to quantify the interest to be paid to each of the 39 home buyers, the bench said the issue of compensation will be deliberated at the next date of the hearing on April 3.

During the hearing, senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for Unitech Resorts Pvt Ltd, said the company had deposited Rs 17 crore as directed by the apex court, which was refunded to home buyers by the apex court registry. He said that giving back the principal amount was equal to giving possession of the flats.