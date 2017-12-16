SC dismisses AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s appeal against trial in defamation case

Express file photo of Raghav Chadha Express file photo of Raghav Chadha

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s appeal against the Delhi High Court order refusing to stay defamation proceedings against him in a trial court, for retweeting an allegedly objectionable tweet of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected Chadha’s contention that the offence, if any, had to be dealt with under the IT Act and not under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Appearing for the AAP leader, advocate Anand Grover said the matter raised a constitutional question if an act covered under IT Act can be dealt by a magistrate for the offence of defamation under the IPC.

