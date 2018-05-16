Supreme Court nod to amend Delhi Master Plan

SC had formed a panel to remove illegal construction SC had formed a panel to remove illegal construction

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Centre to amend the 2021 Master Plan of Delhi, modifying its March 6 order which had imposed a stay on the same. The Centre, meanwhile, told the court it had chalked out an “action plan to deal with illegal and unauthorised constructions under which the builder and architect, too, will held liable for violations”.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Navin Sinha asked the Centre to take a decision on the amendments to the Master Plan only after considering all objections to the proposed amendments. The bench directed the DDA to advertise in leading dailies on three consecutive days the action plan placed before it. Appearing for the DDA, Attorney General K K Venugopal placed the “action plan for monitoring all construction activities in Delhi and fixing of responsibility in case of violations of Master Plan, unified building by-laws and other illegal construction activities”.

Under this, a grid of officers from various zones will be drawn up, and held accountable for all future unauthorised constructions in violation of the rules.

The AG referred to corruption in the civic agencies and said the action plan aimed at curbing it. He said persons responsible in the department would be held accountable for any unauthorised construction in their respective areas. To this, the bench asked, “Will you suspend such officials immediately? This does not take us anywhere. One can understand if you say the official would be suspended immediately but you are not saying that… if you are presuming that the official is in connivance, the least you can do is to suspend the official”.

Making its displeasure known, SC remarked, “There is a garbage dump around 68 metres high and you are not able to do anything about it. Wherever you want to take the garbage, people are objecting. The situation is irreversible. There is no water, so people cannot drink water. There is pollution, so people cannot breathe and there is garbage. Where is the city going?”

