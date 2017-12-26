Supplementary chargesheet filed: ‘Sonu Dariyapur procured weapons from Hashim Baba, Manjeet Mahal’

Dariyapur was arrested in early September Dariyapur was arrested in early September

Gangster Hashim Baba was Sonu Dariyapur’s point person to procure a revolver, two pistols and 200 cartridges — all of which were allegedly used to kill Bhupender Dariyapur alias Monu. Sonu had also procured four pistols from gangster Manjeet Mahal. All these revelations were part of the police’s supplementary chargesheet filed on December 19.

The chargesheet, sources said, is significant since it has established a nexus between all the dreaded gangsters operating in different parts of the capital. While Sonu mostly operated in outer Delhi, Hashim Baba operated in northeast Delhi.

Sonu Dariyapur alias Satyawan Sehrawat, had emerged as Delhi’s most wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head after he had gunned down Monu, his friend Arun Shetty and Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Singh, who had been assigned as Monu’s security detail.

Sonu was arrested in early September from Narela.

The chargesheet maintains that Sonu has told police he had first come to know of Monu’s relationship with his cousin Rajrani in 2005. He told police that he had asked Monu to stay away from her but got enraged when he realised that they were still together in 2006. He had received the news while in jail, the chargesheet states.

After coming out of jail, Sonu attacked and killed Monu’s friend. He along with his associates were later arrested from west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. Then, Monu struck a deal with him.

Monu assured him that he would take back his statement against him if he allows him to marry Rajrani. When he agreed, Monu and Rajrani got married. However, they did not change their statement against him and Sonu was sent to jail, he has told police.

Sonu has also claimed that during one of the court hearings in the case, Monu and his elder brother allegedly threatened his cousin by whipping out a pistol. “Agitated, he killed Monu’s elder brother when he was out on parole in 2009. He then jumped parole and went absconding. He then shifted his base to Himachal Pradesh,” Sonu has told police. He has said that he had been looking for an opportunity to eliminate Monu.

The chargesheet reveals that Sonu met Mahal in February this year to procure weapons and that Naveen Khatri helped him procure weapons from Hashim Baba. The chargesheet also states that Sonu had approached a dismissed Delhi Police personnel to find Monu’s whereabouts.

