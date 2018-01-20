Sunny Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday (Archive) New Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday (Archive)

It was a sunny Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the Met Office said. “The sky will be mainly clear during the day with mist in the morning,” an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. Visibility stood at 400 metres and the humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent.

At least 10 trains were cancelled, 35 delayed and three rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd