Sunny Saturday morning in city

It was a clear and sunny Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, weather office said.

“The morning was marked with a clear sky,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 61 per cent.

Friday’s minimum and maximum temperature were recorded four notches above the season’s average at 21 degrees Celsius and 34.6 degree Celsius respectively.

