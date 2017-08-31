Sunanda Pushkar death probe cannot be unending: Delhi High Court

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014 Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014

The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed displeasure over the delay in the probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar and sought to know the status of investigation so far.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Chander Shekhar said the incident took place in January 2014, and more than three-and-a-half years have elapsed but nothing concrete has emerged.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

The court’s remarks came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain submitted that Delhi Police was not treating BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea as an “adversarial one” and the investigation was being conducted with “utmost diligence”. He stated that the transfer of investigation at this stage to any other agency would only delay the ongoing probe, and added that the final conclusion will be arrived at soon.

The bench also observed that it was not fair to “look into or monitor the investigation”, but would “certainly like to know where the investigation stands as of today”.

“We want to know as to what happened till date,” the bench said, adding that “certainly it (the probe) cannot be unending”.

The court also clarified that the monitoring of the probe was not under the domain of the judiciary. “We are only concerned about the substantial time taken in concluding the investigation,” the court observed.

