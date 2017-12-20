Suhaib Ilyasi, host of India’s Most Wanted, sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder

Suhaib Ilyasi being produced before court. (Express photo by Neeraj) Suhaib Ilyasi being produced before court. (Express photo by Neeraj)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former TV producer Suhaib Ilyasi to life imprisonment for murder of his wife. The court had last week convicted Ilyasi of stabbing his wife to death 17 years ago. Ilyasi was declared guilty on the charge of murder.

Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing to death his wife. The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju.

Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC. However, Anju’s mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that Ilyasi would be tried under Section 302 for the offence

of murder.

On January 11, 2000, Anju Ilyasi had been rushed to a hospital in Delhi with stab wounds which was ruled as the cause of her death that she purportedly received at her home in East Delhi. Suhaib was arrested in March following allegations by his mother-in-law and sister-in-law of torturing his wife for dowry. He had earlier been charged with IPC section 304 B (dowry death), but in 2014 the Delhi High Court had ruled that Suhaib will face murder charges for killing his wife.

Ilyasi is famous for hosting the popular crime show India’s Most wanted. He is also the editor-in-chief of Bureaucracy Today magazine.

