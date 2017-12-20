Top News
Suhaib Ilyasi, host of India’s Most Wanted, sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder

Suhaib Ilyasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court on Wednesday. The court had last week convicted Ilyasi of stabbing his wife to death 17 years ago.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2017 4:51 pm
A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former TV producer Suhaib Ilyasi to life imprisonment for murder of his wife. The court had last week convicted Ilyasi of stabbing his wife to death 17 years ago. Ilyasi was declared guilty on the charge of murder.

Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing to death his wife. The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju.

Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC. However, Anju’s mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that Ilyasi would be tried under Section 302 for the offence
of murder.

On January 11, 2000, Anju Ilyasi had been rushed to a hospital in Delhi with stab wounds which was ruled as the cause of her death that she purportedly received at her home in East Delhi. Suhaib was arrested in March following allegations by his mother-in-law and sister-in-law of torturing his wife for dowry. He had earlier been charged with IPC section 304 B (dowry death), but in 2014 the Delhi High Court had ruled that Suhaib will face murder charges for killing his wife.

Ilyasi is famous for hosting the popular crime show India’s Most wanted. He is also the editor-in-chief of Bureaucracy Today magazine.

  1. R
    Rajesh
    Dec 20, 2017 at 4:47 pm
    One wife gone, but I'm sure this pig has at least 3 other wives.
    1. S K
      Dec 20, 2017 at 4:17 pm
      The concerned courts should be ashamed of not meeting out justice within a reasonable amount of time of say 3 years. Justice delayed is justice denied. The activist SC should start by looking within for reforms.
      1. Johnny Sack
        Dec 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm
        boss this is delhi HC, he can appeal against this decision in SC. so it will take another 4-5 years.
      2. Muftkhor By Choice
        Dec 20, 2017 at 4:14 pm
        This man Suhaib Illyasi deserves death penalty.
        1. Suresh Nayak
          Dec 20, 2017 at 4:09 pm
          See how efficient our courts are? They provide justice after 17 years. Please God save us from this inefficient, corrupt and good for nothing judiciary.
          1. R
            Rajesh
            Dec 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm
            The sad part is if anyone stupid Bollywood fellow gives a case about his movie, our courts will hear it within days. But murder and rape cases take decades.
            1. Jaideep Pandey
              Dec 20, 2017 at 4:55 pm
              Very true
