Suhaib Ilyasi gets life term: Was told a cooked-up story, now relieved, says victim’s mother

As soon as Additional Sessions Judge SK Malhotra raised his voice to pronounce the quantum of sentence for Suhaib Ilyasi for murdering his wife, victim Anju’s Ilyasi’s 70-year-old mother Rukma Singh left the court room. Singh got to know about Ilyasi’s life term only moments later.

“Bahut garmi thi aur pareshani bhi ho rahi thi in cheezo se… I did not want to stay back in the courtroom anymore,” she said, her eyes moist. Maintaining that the wait for justice has been long, she said, “I am relieved now… that he faces life imprisonment.”

Recounting the horror that she went through after coming to know of her death, she said that she initially believed what Ilyasi had said. “I could reach home only three days after the incident, and there were a lot of people at home. Somehow, I was unable to even read the news. A cooked up story was being told repeatedly… I came to know that she had stab wounds later and grew suspicious,” she said.

While she knew there were some disputes between her daughter and Ilyasi, she said that she never thought it could escalate so far. “His success in the show he hosted, India’s Most Wanted, had got into his head.”

Even though Wednesday’s order marked a closure to her long struggle, she has one regret. “After the murder, my granddaughter started staying with us. But later we allowed her to meet Ilyasi. Over time, he took her custody… Now she does not even talk to us, I think she still assumes that her father did not kill her mother,” she said.

