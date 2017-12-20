Suhaib Ilyasi gets life term: Here’s a chronology of events that led to his conviction

Suhaib Ilyasi being produced before court. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Suhaib Ilyasi being produced before court. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi, known for hosting notable crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’, to life imprisonment for killing his wife Anju 17 years ago. Ruling out the demand for death sentence, the court stated that the case did not fall in the rarest of the rare category.

Besides life imprisonment, the court slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing his wife to death. It also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to parents of Anju, which would be borne by Ilyasi.

Here’s is a chronology of events that led to Ilyasi ‘s conviction in the case:

*Jan 10, 2000: Anju Ilyasi was found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds.

*Jan 18, 2000: A panel of doctors at AIIMS said that the injuries on the victim appear self-inflicted and suicidal.

*Mar 28, 2000: Ilyasi was arrested on charges of dowry harassment and a case of murder was levelled by sister-in-law and mother-in-law against him.

*October, 2002: A charge sheet was filed against Ilyasi for dowry death.

*March 29, 2003: A trial court framed charges under Section 498A and 304B of the IPC against Ilyasi.

*Jul 17: The prosecutor filed an application in trial court for adding murder charge.

*Feb 3, 2004: The trial court dismissed the application.

*Jul 12, 2005: The victim’s mother moved an application for fresh investigation.

*Aug 4: The application was dismissed.

*Aug 19, 2010: A plea to add murder charge was filed again.

*Feb 19, 2011: The trial court rejected the plea. Ilyasi’s mother-in-law moved the Delhi HC seeking framing of additional charge of murder.

*May, 2012: A new medical board was set up to look into injuries suffered by Ilyasi’s wife.

*Jan 5, 2013: Ilyasi moved the HC objecting to constitution of a new medical board.

*Jan 7, 2013: The Delhi High Court stayed the order for a fresh medical board after Ilyasi challenged the order.

*Aug 12, 2014: HC dismissed Ilyasi’s objection to the fresh medical board and allowed the adding of murder charge. Ilyasi then moved SC against the order.

*Aug 21: SC dismissed Ilyasi’s challenging HC order asking him to face murder charges for his wife’s death.

*Dec 16, 2017: Delhi court convicted Ilyasi of stabbing his wife to death.

*Dec 20: Court sentenced Ilyasi to life imprisonment.

With PTI inputs

