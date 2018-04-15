Study feasibility of skywalk at Anand Vihar: L-G to DMRC

L-G Anil Baijal Saturday directed the DMRC to consider building a skywalk from the Anand Vihar Metro station to Patparganj industrial area. Baijal made the direction following an inspection of the Anand Vihar area — which is a pollution hotspot — accompanied by Delhi Metro chief Mangu Singh and top government officials.

During the visit, Baijal pitched for the use of RFID (radio frequency identification) technology for vehicles that regularly enter the bus terminus, as it would reduce stoppage time at fee counters on entry and exit points. Officials accompanying Baijal informed him that an extensive plantation drive will be initiated during monsoon across the area, which remained shrouded in dust due to heavy traffic volume.

“The L-G also advised the Public Works Department to look into the demands related to re-engineering of roads and flyovers for better traffic movement,” a statement from the L-G’s office said.

