Students, trade unions protest outside Metro Bhavan to oppose Delhi Metro fare hike

Students and trade unions on Friday protested outside the Delhi Metro headquarters in New Delhi over the hike in metro fares and demanded its rollback.

“DMRC is making profits of about 30 per cent, but the recent move shows its desperate attempt to make more profits by burdening common people,” said the All India Students Association’s Delhi president, Neeraj Kumar.

The protest outside the Metro Bhavan at Barakhamba Road was organised by the CPI-ML (Liberation), its student wing AISA and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU). Ever since the hike was announced several student bodies, trade unions and women’s right organisations have been staging demonstrations against it.

On May 10, the DMRC hiked its fares based on the recommendations of a three-member Fare Fixation Committee. “At a time when Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is reeling under pressure to cater to the needs of people, the fare hike in Delhi Metro will lead to more trouble for the people in the days to come,” Kumar said. He added the fare hike would lead to lower footfall in the metro, aggravating traffic congestion.

However, DMRC officials who met representatives of the protesters said that it was the government which has to take a call on rollback of fare hike.

On Monday, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) had protested outside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation office at Jantar Mantar demanding a roll back of the hike in fares.

SFI is expected to hold another protest at the Metro Bhawan in Barakhamba Road on May 22.

