Students take out march against Metro fare hike

Students from colleges and universities across the capital Thursday marched from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to protest the Metro fare hike. Police, however, stopped them near the National Archives. Students from universities, including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and Ambedkar University, along with members of student organisations such as AISA, SFI and YSS were present at the march.

The students have been demanding a rollback of the Metro fare hike as well as concessional Metro passes for students.

After an hour of sloganeering outside the National Archives and breaking three police barricades, students said they would “break all barricades if some authority from the PMO did not meet them”.

The Rapid Action Force, riot control vehicles and water cannons had also been deployed.

A delegation of five students, including AISA DU president Kawalpreet Kaur, Ajaz Chaudhury from Jamia Millia Islamia university, Ashutosh Kumar from JNU, Arfa from DU and Shivam Pandey from CYSS were allowed to submit a memorandum with the PMO. They were told that they would get a response in 10 days.

Addressing the protesting students, Kaur said, “We are giving them 10 days, otherwise we will intensify our protest. If the rollback of fares is not announced in the next 10 days, we will come back to protest and make sure we break all the barricades and enter the PMO.”

