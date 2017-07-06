Students who cheated during NEET exam identified, probe on to uncover role of doctors

While Delhi Police officers have identified some doctors allegedly involved in helping students cheat during the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, they are yet to arrest them as permission is pending from their seniors, police sources told The Indian Express.

DCP (crime branch) Rajesh Deo said they had identified all students who cheated during the exam, but refused to divulge any further details.

“During the probe, police found that ‘multiple modules’ were involved and that 200 students had allegedly cleared the test with the help of hacked servers. They got admission in prominent medical colleges across the country,” sources claimed. According to sources, the central range unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has found the involvement of “20-30 doctors”, and evidence is being gathered against them.

The first two arrests in the case were made on April 10, and the third a few days ago. Police have recovered Rs 25 lakh from the accused.

According to sources, Dr Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam, has written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner asking about the status of the case and to share information that could help police.

