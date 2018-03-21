Students given food In The Open: No rent for four months, landlord locks up anganwadi centre

Students found the room locked on Tuesday Students found the room locked on Tuesday

Claiming that he hadn’t received rent in four months, the owner of a house where an anganwadi centre (AWC) was operating in south Delhi locked the premises on Tuesday, forcing anganwadi employees to distribute food to children in the open. Anganwadi centre number 39, which runs under the Hamdard Project, is located at Nardan Basti in Tughlaqabad.

The centres function under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, entrusted with providing nutrition for children in the age group of 0-6 years, and for pregnant and nursing mothers. There are 10,897 centres in the city. As Kavita, an anganwadi worker, walked towards her centre on Tuesday, the children ran to her and told her there’s a lock on the door.

“I thought the children were joking, but when I reached the centre, there was a lock on the door. I had, on several occasion, informed my supervisor about this, but I don’t know where it got stuck. The tenant thinks it is our fault and that I did not inform the department,” said Kavita, who has around 30 children coming to her centre every day.

The rent for the ground-floor room is Rs 2,000 per month and the amount is transferred to the owner’s bank account. The rent to run such centres is usually within Rs 1,500-Rs 5,000 per month. “She (the owner) told me about it, so I informed the department, but nothing happened,” she said.

The supervisor, who is in-charge of the project, could not be reached for a comment. However, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of the area, Alka Rawal, said she was not aware of the incident. The CDPO is above the supervisors. “I am not aware of the developments. I will have to go to the centre and figure out the problem,” said Rawal.

Kavita called the incident embarrassing and claimed rent had not been paid at many other centres as well. “This will happen in many more centres. The government is not giving us salary; at least the rent should have been cleared,” she said. In August last year, AWC workers and helpers went on a strike for almost 100 days, demanding payment of salaries.

The government had then increased their salaries and promised allowance for mobiles — Rs 500 for a worker, Rs 250 for the helper. The salaries were increased to Rs 9,678 from Rs 5,000 for workers and to Rs 4,839 from Rs 2,500 for helpers.

Recently, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the minister for women and child development, had written to the L-G alleging that officers had not informed him about AWC employees not being paid. L-G Anil Baijal had replied that funds for anganwadis, provided in the 2017-18 Budget, have already been exhausted.

