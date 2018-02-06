Students demand action against DU teacher booked for ‘molestation’

Student organisations protested at DU’s North Campus on Monday, demanding the suspension of a professor who has been booked for allegedly molesting and harassing a student. The alleged incident came to light when the woman approached police on January 31 and lodged a complaint against the professor.

“The Justice Verma recommendations state that all help must be provided to a victim of harassment. But college authorities are trying to shield the accused professor,” Prashant Mukherjee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said.

The principal of the college did not respond to questions on the incident. Police said they are verifying the allegations.

