Students complain: Can’t pay fee on Delhi Univeristy site

At Ramjas College on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) At Ramjas College on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi University’s admission portal continued to create problems for applicants on Tuesday, with many aspirants complaining that they were not being able to pay their admission fee online. Since DU took the process completely online last year, applicants don’t have the option of offline fee payment.

On the basis of the first cut-off, applicants have until 2 pm on Thursday to pay the fee. Failure to do so will lead to cancellation of admission. Even students who took admission on Saturday told The Indian Express they had not been able to pay the fee so far.

“I took admission in History (Hons) at Kirori Mal College. But I have been unable to pay the fee. Initially, the fee payment tab was missing, and later, the link said ‘principal’s approval needed’,” said Pinaki Borah from Assam.

Mukesh Kanna, who completed his formalities at the SRCC on Saturday for admission to B.Com (Hons), also struggled with fee payment. “When I opened the payment page, there were options for choosing the mode of payment, but when I clicked on it, nothing showed up,” he said.

College principals, however, said the onus was on the university as the college had no role in the centralised fee payment. SRCC, for example, sent a list of 11 such students to the university, whose admission formalities were complete but attempts to pay the fee had failed.

“We have uploaded the data, and whatever problem is arising is at the university’s end… We now have started telling students to go straight to university officials,” said SRCC acting principal S P Rustagi.

Some principals said they were facing problem uploading information on the university server. According to the admission procedure, an applicant can pay the fee only after the college approves the admission on the university portal. “There is some problem with the payment gateway. We are talking to the bank and trying to resolve the issue… ,” said Dean Students’ Welfare Gurpreet Tuteja.

