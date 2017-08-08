Students’ body slams Centre’s stand on Jamia Millia Islamia

The Students’ Islamic Organisation Monday said the Centre’s change in position on Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) minority status amounted to “denial of historical facts”. (File Photo) The Students’ Islamic Organisation Monday said the Centre’s change in position on Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) minority status amounted to “denial of historical facts”. (File Photo)

The Students’ Islamic Organisation Monday said the Centre’s change in position on Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) minority status amounted to “denial of historical facts”. The Indian Express had Monday reported that the Centre has decided to withdraw its earlier stand in the Delhi HC on JMI’s minority status, and that the HRD Ministry will tell the court that JMI was never intended to be a minority institution.

In a statement, Nahas Mala, president, SIO, said, “The National Council for Minority Educational Institutions has adjudicated and held that Jamia was founded by Muslims for the benefit of Muslims and it never lost its identity as a Muslim minority educational institution.”

