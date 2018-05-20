Students being harassed: Jamia staff seek action

At least 17 staff and faculty members of Jamia Millia Islamia have written to the university registrar over safety of women students commuting to the university from nearby Shaheen Bagh. The university said it has forwarded the letter to Jamia Nagar police station SHO.

“We wish to draw your attention to the goon menace that several students face during their trip to Jamia… Local hoodlums stalk them… shout obscenities… The girls believe it is beyond redemption,” reads the letter written to the registrar on May 14. “The girls find it extremely difficult to concentrate on their studies… It is requested that the SHO, Jamia Nagar police station, may kindly be directed to ensure safety of girl students so they can commute without anxiety.”

