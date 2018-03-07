Student set to take board exam found dead on railway tracks

The teenager’s family claimed he was stressed about his examination. The train that ran him over is yet to be identified, police said. (Representational photo) The teenager’s family claimed he was stressed about his examination. The train that ran him over is yet to be identified, police said. (Representational photo)

A Class X student was found dead on the railway tracks in Gurgaon on Monday night, hours before he was supposed to take his board exam, police said Tuesday.

Maintaining that he was run over by a train, police said they were unclear if it was an accident or a case of suicide.

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Shivpuri and studied at the American Public School in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase II.

His relatives last saw him on Monday evening. He had arrived home after his coaching classes at 5 pm that day, but left his house again on a scooter around 6 pm, claiming that he was going to play with friends.

When he did not return home by 10 pm, his relatives first attempted to contact him over the phone, only to realise that he had left it at home. They finally filed a missing persons’ report at New Colony police station.

“We received information about a body being found on the railway tracks near the Dhanwapur gate in Sector 9 late Monday night. The boy’s parents were called in and they managed to identify him,” said Pawan Kumar, SHO of the Railway Police station in Gurgaon, adding that his vehicle was found by the roadside, around 500 metres away from his body.

The teenager’s family claimed he was stressed about his examination. The train that ran him over is yet to be identified, police said. “A post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. The matter is being investigated from all angles,” an officer said.

