Student ‘molested’ on Pune-Delhi train, Armyman held

A train ride from Pune to Delhi on Duronto Express turned into a nightmare for a Pharmacy student, who has told police that a subedar with the Indian Army touched her inappropriately several times, forcing her to hide inside the bathroom. A case has been registered by the Government Railway Police.

The accused, Sanjay Kumar, was drunk at the time, said police, adding that he has been arrested. DCP (Railways) Parvez Ahmed said, “A zero FIR has been registered. They were passing through Kota, Rajasthan, when the incident took place.”

Her uncle said, “She was travelling alone and had taken a seat next to the subedar. The accused touched her once, but she thought it was by mistake.”

The student went to her berth to sleep, but was woken up a few minutes later when she felt the accused touching her repeatedly. She started screaming and other passengers woke up. “She told us nobody helped her and the subedar started screaming at her instead,” her uncle said.

The woman rushed to the bathroom and bolted it. She called her father and informed him, and he called the RPF helpline. The family alleged the RPF did not depute any staff at the next stations. After over an hour, she found a TTE, and was shifted to another coach, police said.

The TTE flagged the incident to the RPF in Delhi after which Kumar was caught.

