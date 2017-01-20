Delhi: Student locks teacher in washroom, seeks sexual favours

The washroom where the teacher was locked up. The student, who spoke to her through holes in the wall, abused her before demanding sexual favours (Express Photo) The washroom where the teacher was locked up. The student, who spoke to her through holes in the wall, abused her before demanding sexual favours (Express Photo)

In a room crammed with awards, with some stacked atop wardrobes, the evening shift principal at a Shahdara school answers questions of police officers who are there for the third day since a teacher was locked inside a washroom by a student who sought “sexual favours” in exchange for her release.

For 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, one of the school’s 73 teachers was confined inside a peon’s makeshift washroom by the student, who is yet to be identified. The student, who spoke to her through holes in the wall, abused her before demanding sexual favours.

“Before I scared him away by threatening to call the staff, I agreed to what he wanted just so he would let me out. However, he said he would come inside through the gap in the wall and the tin roof before he would unlock the door and let me out. I cannot repeat the things he said,” the teacher told The Indian Express.

The teacher, who was not carrying her phone, tried to scare the student by screaming for help. But he remained unfazed since this was the period between the end of the morning shift for girls and the beginning of the evening shift for boys. She claimed he even urged her to shout as no one would come to her assistance.

“I stepped on the tap and held on to the top of the wall. From the gap, I yelled for someone’s attention. When he realised I wasn’t giving in, he ran away,” she said. It took 15 minutes of shouting for help before the cleaning staff heard her.

They rushed to unlock the door, post which the estate manager of the school was summoned to look for the boy. “By the time I got out, the assembly was almost over. I informed the staff about what had happened,” she said. School authorities tried to identify anyone who may have joined the assembly late but the search was futile.

Even three days later, the teacher is yet to identify the student. Her hands still shake as she recalls the disturbing incident. The principal of the morning shift said the teacher is under stress. While police studied the school’s attendance registers for absentees, school authorities said they are trying to counsel the students and sensitise them so that the culprit may come clean himself.

“Our approach is humility. We cannot question the students too much because we run the risk of scaring them. We do not want to create a situation where a student gets too frightened of the questioning and does not show up at home,” the evening shift principal said.