Student locks teacher in washroom: Delhi Police team to interact with each student

The washroom where the teacher was locked up. The student, who spoke to her through holes in the wall, abused her before demanding sexual favours; Express

Three days after a teacher was confined inside a washroom by a student who demanded sexual favours from her, Delhi Police have formed a team under the supervision of a woman inspector to interact with every student.

Sources said police have also asked several senior students to interact with other students in order to identify the culprit. “Police have received information that the accused was a brother of a girl, who was scolded by the teacher. The team is scanning the attendance register and looking into which student was scolded by the teacher,” police sources added.

A case has been registered under sections 354-A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at Vivek Vihar police station.

Investigators are now trying to establish the identity of the suspect. Sources said police are not able to prepare a sketch of the student as the teacher has not been able to give an accurate description. DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said further investigation is underway.