Student leaders split over whether money, cars play a role in union polls

Campaign posters plastered across a wall ahead of the elections to the Delhi University Students Union (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Campaign posters plastered across a wall ahead of the elections to the Delhi University Students Union (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Avinash Pandey, who contested as the presidential candidate of the ABVP for the Panjab University elections this year, Tuesday said that “money and cars” were not a factor in student union polls. Pandey was in the capital, along with several other student leaders from various political ideologies, for a conference on student politics.

“Selection of candidates for student union elections depends on how well-versed students are with matters of the university, how articulate they are and whether they are able to convince students that they will work for them. It’s said that caste and region are big factors but that is not entirely true. I’m from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and yet, in PU, students gave me a chance to contest… There is also no role of money or cars in student union elections,” said Pandey at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

However, other panelists — DUSU president Rocky Tuseed of the NSUI and Allahabad University Students’ Union president Awanish Kumar Yadav from Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha — said both “money and cars” play a big role in elections.

“It is true that if you move around in 10-12 cars, people notice you and it helps. If there are posters of yours pasted everywhere, it helps. When I won and went to various colleges to meet people, one person said he voted for me because he saw my name on a poster,” said Tuseed.

Yadav said, “These things do help, but not always… A lot is decided on the basis of a presidential debate held just before the elections, and there are cases of people without any financial or political background winning. Although money and cars are factors, I don’t think they should be important because not everyone is financially sound.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App